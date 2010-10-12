Microsoft, AT&T Prepare To Show Off The New Windows Phone

Is this the longest line we’ll see waiting for WP7?

SAI reporter Jay Yarow is at a Microsoft/AT&T event to show off the new Windows Phone right now.We’ll be posting updates from his trip here.



Here’s the itinerary:

9:30am – Press Conference with Steve Ballmer/Microsoft and Ralph de la Vega/AT&T

10:15 – Device Showcase – get hands on with all the AT&T devices

11:00 – Head up to Open House to experience Microsoft’s consumer line-up with Windows Phone 7, Kinect, Bing, Xbox and others

11:30 – Windows Phone 7 global portfolio device bar at The Standard Hotel – there will be shuttles downstairs

7:00pm – Cocktail Party – more time with Windows Phone 7 and the Microsoft consumer line-up

Here are Microsoft’s talking points on the new phone:

Unique design and integrated experiences that are built from Microsoft’s deep portfolio of products and services, such as Xbox LIVE, Microsoft Office Mobile, Zune, Windows Live, Bing and more.

The customisable Start screen with Live Tiles that come to life with real-time updates from the Web such as news, appointments or the status of friends for a truly personal experience.

The Zune music experience that allows people to play their music collection by syncing wirelessly from their PC, streaming or downloading from Windows Marketplace.

Easier searching thanks to the dedicated button to help people find what they need, whether in contacts, in Marketplace, in e-mail or on the Web.

The Windows Live solution, which helps people manage pictures, Windows Live calendar, Office OneNote Mobile and more.

Here's the event invite Jay's in the building. Microsoft knows how to draw a crowd of press The stage is set.

