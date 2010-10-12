Microsoft, AT&T Prepare To Show Off The New Windows Phone

Nicholas Carlson, Jay Yarow
Windows Phone EventIs this the longest line we’ll see waiting for WP7?

SAI reporter Jay Yarow is at a Microsoft/AT&T event to show off the new Windows Phone right now.We’ll be posting updates from his trip here.

Here’s the itinerary:

  • 9:30am – Press Conference with Steve Ballmer/Microsoft and Ralph de la Vega/AT&T
  • 10:15 – Device Showcase – get hands on with all the AT&T devices
  • 11:00 – Head up to Open House to experience Microsoft’s consumer line-up with Windows Phone 7, Kinect, Bing, Xbox and others
  • 11:30 – Windows Phone 7 global portfolio device bar at The Standard Hotel – there will be shuttles downstairs
  • 7:00pm – Cocktail Party – more time with Windows Phone 7 and the Microsoft consumer line-up

Here are Microsoft’s talking points on the new phone:

  • Unique design and integrated experiences that are built from Microsoft’s deep portfolio of products and services, such as Xbox LIVE, Microsoft Office Mobile, Zune, Windows Live, Bing and more.
  • The customisable Start screen with Live Tiles that come to life with real-time updates from the Web such as news, appointments or the status of friends for a truly personal experience.
  • The Zune music experience that allows people to play their music collection by syncing wirelessly from their PC, streaming or downloading from Windows Marketplace.
  • Easier searching thanks to the dedicated button to help people find what they need, whether in contacts, in Marketplace, in e-mail or on the Web.
  • The Windows Live solution, which helps people manage pictures, Windows Live calendar, Office OneNote Mobile and more.

Here's the event invite

Jay's in the building.

Microsoft knows how to draw a crowd of press

The stage is set.

