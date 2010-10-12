Microsoft, AT&T Prepare To Show Off The New Windows Phone

SAI reporter Jay Yarow is at a Microsoft/AT&T event to show off the new Windows Phone right now.We’ll be posting updates from his trip here.
Here’s the itinerary:
- 9:30am – Press Conference with Steve Ballmer/Microsoft and Ralph de la Vega/AT&T
- 10:15 – Device Showcase – get hands on with all the AT&T devices
- 11:00 – Head up to Open House to experience Microsoft’s consumer line-up with Windows Phone 7, Kinect, Bing, Xbox and others
- 11:30 – Windows Phone 7 global portfolio device bar at The Standard Hotel – there will be shuttles downstairs
- 7:00pm – Cocktail Party – more time with Windows Phone 7 and the Microsoft consumer line-up
Here are Microsoft’s talking points on the new phone:
- Unique design and integrated experiences that are built from Microsoft’s deep portfolio of products and services, such as Xbox LIVE, Microsoft Office Mobile, Zune, Windows Live, Bing and more.
- The customisable Start screen with Live Tiles that come to life with real-time updates from the Web such as news, appointments or the status of friends for a truly personal experience.
- The Zune music experience that allows people to play their music collection by syncing wirelessly from their PC, streaming or downloading from Windows Marketplace.
- Easier searching thanks to the dedicated button to help people find what they need, whether in contacts, in Marketplace, in e-mail or on the Web.
- The Windows Live solution, which helps people manage pictures, Windows Live calendar, Office OneNote Mobile and more.
