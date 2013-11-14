Mexico Destroys New Zealand 5-1 In A Massive World Cup Playoff Game -- Here Are All Six Goals

Mexico dismantled New Zealand 5-1 in a key World Cup qualifying playoff game in Mexico City on Wednesday

Barring a miracle in the second leg of the two-game series, Mexico will qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Coach Miguel Herrera picked a controversial roster of players based exclusively in the Mexican domestic league, but it paid off. El Tri had its best performance in more than a year, overwhelming New Zealand early and then pouring on the goals in the second half.

Missing the World Cup would cost the Mexican economy $US600 million. But that doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Here are all six goals.

Paul Aguilar opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after Mexico thoroughly dominated the first half hour:

Raul Jimenez made it 2-0 in the 40th minute:



Oribe Peralta made it 3-0 a few minutes after halftime, and the rout was on:



Peralta scored another header in the 81st minute to push it to 4-0:

Rafa Marquez made it 5-0 off a short corner in the 84th minute:

New Zealand scored a late goal to make it a more respectable 5-1:

The second leg comes next week in Wellington. New Zealand would have to win by four goals in order to qualify for the World Cup.

Check out our full live blog of the game with more screenshots below.

