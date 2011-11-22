DOW OFF 300, MORGAN STANLEY DROPS 6.3%

Photo: Business Insider

ORIGINAL POST, SEE BELOW FOR UPDATES: And in the early going, we’re at our lows of the morning.The Dow is off around 210.



Banks are getting hammered: Both Morgan Stanley and Jefferies — the two banks that always get whacked when Europe is flaring up — are getting slammed again.

Oil is back below $97.

Keep refreshing this post for the latest.

Not helping things: It’s a holiday-shortened, low-liquidity week with all kinds of huge question marks hanging over the economy, including the impact of the Super-Committee failure (will it result in a downgrade?) and the future of the payroll tax credit, which has to be resolved within days.

Update: Jefferies, one of the banks we mentioned that’s getting hammered, has actually put out a letter denouncing “lies” being spread by an unnamed hedge fund.

UPDATE 10:55 AM: Things continue to take a turn for the worse. The Dow is off 290. Gold is getting hammered, and is below $1700/oz.

UPDATE 11:04: Dow off 310

UPDATE 11:35: “Buyer’s strike.” That’s how one trader we talked to put today’s action.

Update 11:40: It gets worse. Dow off 340

Update 1:05 PM ET: We’re a little bit off the lows, but barely. The Dow is off 300. Morgan Stanley is near its lows of the day, falling over 6%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.