ECB President Draghi 'Really Very Concerned' Over Hungary, Capital Markets 'Opening' Up

Photo: AP/Riccardo De Luca

Mario Draghi, head of the European Central Bank, has concluded the month’s rate conference — where he left the benchmark unchanged at 1.0%.Below is a summary of the most important commentary at the session with reporters:



-Draghi said he was “really very concerned” about the continuing issues in Hungary involving pressures on the nation’s central bank.

-The ECB will change capital requirements for financial institutions before the next round of long-term refinancing operations to allow greater involvement. Last time, the bank injected €489 billion into Eurozone capital markets.

-The ECB governing council is calling for bold and ambitious structural reforms by governments to right the financial crisis. Key reforms should be rapidly carried out to “improve competitiveness … and enhance longer term growth potential,” Draghi says.

Full coverage of Draghi’s statements are below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.