MSFT: We're Open! (And Not Talking About Yahoo)

Looking for Yahoo news? MSFT has already warned that it’s only going to be talking about “interoperability” — it won’t be offering any Yahoo updates:



Note: This announcement is not about Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Yahoo! Inc. It will not be discussed during this call.

Let’s see if they can stick to the script. (Update: They did!)

The roster:

Steve Ballmer, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp.

Ray Ozzie, chief software architect;

Bob Muglia, senior vice president of the Server and Tools Business

Brad Smith, senior vice president and general counsel for Legal and Corporate Affairs.

Steve reading from script, rehashing press release. Changes affect following platforms: Windows Vista (including the .NET Framework), Windows Server 2008, SQL Server 2008, Office 2007, Exchange Server 2007, and Office SharePoint Server 2007, and future versions of all these products.

Ray Ozzie: An “important strategy shift” for Microsoft, developers, customers. Four key principles: 1) Opening up APIs for above platforms. This principle reflects commitment “open and level playing field” 2) Specific actions to enhance “greater portability” of data. 3) Commitment to support “real world ineteroperability” across standards. 4) More “open engagement” of IT standards. Open, open, open.

Q&A:

Will this announcement have any impact on broader intellectual property statements you’ve made in past? Brad Smith: Not announcing any changes in other stances. But we are carving out some intellectual property rights re: open source developers. Steve: We’re going to continue to take aggressive stance toward intellectual property. We’re opening up, but we retain valuable intellectual property ethics. [Translation: Don’t think we have any intention of giving away Office.]

Steve, Ray, et al doing masterful job of saying little.

Why not do this earlier? And how will this protect you from antitrust charges going forward? Steve: We did this on our own! Not because EC or DOJ made us. But they do reflect “our unique legal situation.”

Congrats to MSFT — they’ve managed to stupefy/scare press away from asking a single Yahoo question. Mission accomplished!

