LinkedIn's Stock Takes Off After Crushing Earnings With $167.7 Million In Sales

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch
LinkedIn is reporting its earnings today!Looks like they beat on both earnings and revenue!
LinkedIn’s shares are up 4 per cent in extended trading.
Here are the details:
- Q4 revenue: $167.7 million vs $159.7 million Wall Street estimates
- Q4 revenue up 105 per cent from $81.7 million in Q4 2010
- Q4 net income: $6.9 million
- Q4 EBITDA: $34.4 million
- Q4 EPS: $0.12 vs $0.07 Wall Street estimates
- Q1 EBITDA guidance: $25 million to $27 million
- Q1 revenue guidance: $170-$175 million vs $170.8 million Wall Street estimates
- FY2012 revenue guidance: $840 million to $860 vs. $828.2 million Wall Street estimates
- Q1 EPS guidance: $0.09
- LinkedIn now has 150 million registered users.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.