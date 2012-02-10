LinkedIn's Stock Takes Off After Crushing Earnings With $167.7 Million In Sales

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch

LinkedIn is reporting its earnings today!Looks like they beat on both earnings and revenue!



LinkedIn’s shares are up 4 per cent in extended trading.

Here are the details:

Q4 revenue: $167.7 million vs $159.7 million Wall Street estimates

Q4 revenue up 105 per cent from $81.7 million in Q4 2010

Q4 net income: $6.9 million

Q4 EBITDA: $34.4 million

Q4 EPS: $0.12 vs $0.07 Wall Street estimates

Q1 EBITDA guidance: $25 million to $27 million

Q1 revenue guidance: $170-$175 million vs $170.8 million Wall Street estimates

FY2012 revenue guidance: $840 million to $860 vs. $828.2 million Wall Street estimates

Q1 EPS guidance: $0.09

LinkedIn now has 150 million registered users.

