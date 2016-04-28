Live like British royalty in this historic country mansion, which just hit the market for $43.7 million

Savills An opulent formal dining room is fit for the monarchy.

Now you can live out your royal fantasies in style: an English country estate and polo club that was once frequented by Queen Elizabeth II and owned by her grandparents has been listed for a reported $43.7 million.

The 73,000-square-foot mansion in Hertfordshire comes with 232 acres of prime park land and a fully functioning private polo club. The listing notes that the land has no public access rights, which is unusual for an estate of this size — and ideal for anyone seeking privacy while riding horseback through the wooded property, or hunting and fishing in the extensive parkland and on the River Lea.

As for the eight-bedroom formal mansion house, which was built in the 1730s, it’s been renovated and extended since the last sale in 1997. There are eight estate cottages as well, which can be rented out to offset costs for laborious estate upkeep.

The centrepiece of Woolmers Park Estate is a classic Georgian-style mansion house, with five 'reception rooms', games and cinema rooms, and eight full bedrooms. There's also a servants' quarters. Savills Here's a peek at the elegant kitchen and breakfast dining area. Previously owned by the Earl and Countess of Strathmore, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were regular visitors as children. Savills Source: Curbed There's also a more formal dining room for when you want to dress it up a notch. Savills An entrance hall with tiled floor includes a sweeping staircase. Cornices have been gilded in 23.5-carat gold by specialist painters. Savills Source: Telegraph Outside, manicured formal gardens have hedges cut to precision. Savills But there are also more natural landscapes to explore, full of mature woodland. There's over a mile of river to fish on, too. Savills The 200-plus acres of parkland are ideal for equestrian activities. In another area, gardens are linked with a series of bespoke tree houses and a zipline system constructed by the owner for his children. Savills Source: Telegraph As a polo club, the property has hosted the likes of Prince Charles and other notable royals and players. It has stables and facilities for about 30 horses. Savills The outdoor swimming pool is set next to a classical pavilion. Savills The estate also has a gym and spa complex on site. Savills A second, indoor pool is framed with stately columns. Savills It's only a 45-minute drive to London, but the countryside stretches unmarred for miles. Savills At $43.7 million, though, this posh property doesn't come cheap. Savills

