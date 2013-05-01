How To Live Like A Modern Day Great Gatsby

Jay Gatsby may have been an illegal bootlegger, but his wild parties, love for Daisy, and smooth talking ways are why he is one of the most beloved protagonists in literature.



And with Gatsby’s return to the big screen less than two weeks away, we began to wonder what the famous ’20s character would be like if he was real and living today.

Since Gatsby was a bootlegger, the modern Gatsby would also come by his fortune through underhanded means. Maybe he’d be dealing ecstasy, which can bring in a surprising income in NYC, or maybe a modern Gatsby would earn his dough from good old fashioned insider trading.

But nevermind how a modern Gatsby would get his money. To know how he’d live today, we have to know how he’d spend his money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.