LeBron James Returns To Cleveland - And Destroys The Cavs

That’s it. 118-90. Cleveland was never in this game and as a result, the Heat were never fazed by a rambunctious crowd that gave up very early.

LeBron and Wade were just too much for Cleveland, but in the end, we haven’t really learned much. The Heat still haven’t beaten a decent team, and yes, the Cavs are terrible without him.

In other words, just another boring weeknight mismatch in the NBA.

P.S. Craig Sager gave LeBron a chance to apologise to Cavs fans in the postgame interview … and he declined.

FOURTH QUARTER

51.5: Thanks again to Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer for his invaluable tweets inside Quicken Loans Arena.

6:54: Security now swarming behind Heat bench.

Photo: TNT

8:05: A fan just tried to throw a towel at James from just a few rows behind the Heat bench.

9:00: Police now ejecting fans trying to go from the upper bowl to the lower bowl and/or throwing things toward the court.

10:18: Things apparently getting ugly in the Arena. Thanks again to Dennis Manoloff for giving us in-arena updates like this one:

“Fan in upper bowl taunts cavs fans with lbj heat jersey, gets beer shower, ushered out.”

Photo: TNT

THIRD QUARTER:

0:00: 95-65 Miami. Cleveland was never in it.

27.2: LeBron hits one last fadeaway “up yours” shot to send the crowd home on.

47.8: One last ditch effort by the crowd with the “Akron Hates You Chat.” There’s no venom in it, however. Most fans are laughing.

1:25: Amazing shooting night for LeBron. Then again, most of his shots went unchallenged.

2:12: A fan may have been ejected. For what? We may never know.

2:50: There’s some sort of disturbance in the crowd after the timeout.

3:16: Reggie Miller, who held a career-long grudge against another team’s fan, tells Cleveland to “get over it.”

3:27: James and Wade unlikely to play in the fourth quarter.

4:36: James nails a wide-open three, then converts a three-point play on the next possession. That’s your ball game, folks.

6:00: 30-point lead. At least the seats on the bus will be nice and toasty.

7:47: Another long LeBron jump shot, another steal, another jumper. I think the bus driver just put on his coat.

8:20: Crowd shows the tiniest bit of life after a James turnover. Then he hits a long jumpshot and all is forgotten.

10:11: Another Heat steal and layup out of the time out.

10:34: The 1990s hip hop stylings of Bell Biv DeVoe will not save this team.

10:34: No life in the Cavs. It’s just about over.



11:30: Very half-hearted boos to start the second half. Cleveland has a very short window to get back in the game.

HALFTIME: Miami leads 59-40. James has 14 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Heat and LeBron were completely unfazed by the hostile crowd, which they neutralized very early. The Cleveland fans were spent after the first few minutes, when it very quickly became clear that the Heat are just too talented. We’ll keep watching, but this game is a dud so far.

Time for a snack….

Photo: TNT

SECOND QUARTER:

0:01: LeBron talking trash with friends on the Cavs bench, but Cavs fans can’t tell the difference. Looks like he’s rubbing it in.

1:57: A lot less ball movement for the Heat when all of the Big 3 are on the floor. Still have no problem scoring against weak Cleveland D.

2:41: Crowd can barely muster applause as LeBron misses twice in one possession. Boos are almost completely non-existent now.

3:00: Reports from inside the Q: Crowd is flagging as James and Co. continue to dominate.

4:14: LeBron talking trash to the Cavs bench now. Lead is 14 for Miami.

4:28 Crowd livid as LeBron flops to pick up a foul.

6:42: Cavaliers are just missing too many shots. Lead back to 12. LeBron waiting to check in.

8:20: Another three-point play for Cavs. Miami by 5.

9:50: The Box Score. LeBron half way to triple-double after 12 minutes.

10:25 left: LeBron starts the second quarter on the bench. Cleveland gets a 3-point play to cut lead to 7.

EARLIER UPDATES:

0:00: Crowd shows a little life when LeBron misses at the end of the quarter. Miami leads 31-23

1:45: LeBron heating up. 8 of the last 14 points. (Mostly with Wade on the bench.)

2:32: LeBron now talking to fans in the front row. A little too relaxed?

2:32: Time out. Here’s the video of LeBron performing his once beloved, but now hated pregame ritual…





3:10: LeBron makes a crazy reverse lay up to silence the crowd, then hits a jumper. 21-17 Heat.

3:30: James shoots his first free throws to thunderous boos and expletives. He makes both.

4:06: Fans chanting “Akron Hates You.”

4:15: Chris Bosh booed as he shoots his free throws.

5:03: Here’s video of the pregame intros if you missed it..

.



5:44: Security surrounding Heat bench and looking into crowd during timeouts.

5:44: Cleveland leads 11-10 as the teams take a time out.

7:00: J.J. Hickson gets his second dunk, going by LeBron.

7:21: (Switching to game clock time, instead of real time.)

8:21: LeBron takes a long three and misses. Looks like he might have been egged on the booing.

8:20: LeBron hits his first shot of the game. Boos continue every time he touches the ball.

8:19: Dwyane Wade quiets the crowd with a breakaway dunk. 2-0 Miami.

8:19: Fans boo for most of Miami’s first possession. LeBron gets the worst of it.

8:17: LeBron does his tradition powder throw, to the consternation of the whole arena.

8:15: The Cavs get the warmest introduction of their lives.

8:13: Constant deep booing for all the Heat, except Zydrunas Illgauskus. We get the sense that TNT’s audio isn’t doing them justice.

8:12: Team introductions about to start. This could be interesting.

8:11: Dan Gilbert gets “huge ovation.”

8:06:

Photo: TNT

8:05: