Here's What Happened During JP Morgan's Surprise Conference Call

James Dimon talks to reporters after participating in a Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission hearing on Capitol Hill.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

JP Morgan shocked everyone this afternoon. Their 10-Q revealed that they face way, way more losses than we thought. There’s a possibility of $2 billion losses to the bank, likely because of a trader named Bruno Iksil, the so-called London Whale.



Click here to refresh >

The updates are in chronological order.

– Dimon is starting off the conference.

– Possibly a $800 million loss in corporate department after tax.

– JPM will likely take a $2 billion losses because of a synthetic credit position.

– CIO has $2 billion in investment portfolio, unrealized gain of $8 billion.

– CIO VaR changed from 1st quarter report. Formerly at 67, now it is at 129. JPM had been using a new model that is flawed, and went back to old model.

– “We’ve already changed some policies and procedures as we have gone along.”

– Dimon says this has been an egregious mistake, self-inflicted. Violates how he runs the company, this is NOT how he wants to run a business.

– More details will be discussed in 2Q call.

– Dimon said company first took action to look into this when they started bearing huge losses in the 2nd quarter.

– Dimon taking questions now.

– “This was a unique thing we did…we’ll change appropriately as we get our hands around it.”

– “It could easily get worse this quarter,” Dimon says. It is likely they’ll be volatile for the next 2 quarters.

– “The original premise of the synethic credit exposure was to hedge the company in a stress credit environment. That was the original proposition for the portfolio.”

– But, Dimon adds that hedging the portfolio was a bad strategy and it was poorly monitored.

– “This trading may not violate the Volcker Rule, but it violates the Dimon principle.”

– Bank analyst Mike Mayo asks: “Can mistakes be made in other departments?” Dimon answers—”We’re not in the business where we’re not going to make mistakes… I can never promise you no mistakes. This one we’ll put in the egregious category.”

– JPM is down over 6.5%. Ouch.

– “It was there to deliver a positive result in a negative environment.” Dimon says on the hedge.

– The strategy meant to hedge made everything worse. “It was intended to hedge tail risk but it morphed over time.”

– Dimon must’ve said it was “Poorly monitored, poorly structured, poorly reviewed” at least 20 times by now.

– This does not change the analysis and the argument against Volcker. But the timing is “unfortunate” and will play right into hands of pundits for Volcker, Dimon says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.