Jeff Gundlach Is Offering An Additional $1.5 Million Reward For The Return Of Four Very Special Paintings

Bond god Jeffrey Gundlach just had a press conference call to recover his stolen high-end art collection among other items.During the call, he said he’s still offering a $200,000 no questions asked reward for information leading to the recovery of his stolen items.



In addition, Gundlach said he’s offering $1 million reward for the undamaged return of his Piet Mondrian.

He said he’s also offering $500,000 for the return of his Jasper Johns and Joseph Cornells.

Earlier this month, Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, was the victim of a the victim of a more than $10 million burglary earlier this month.

