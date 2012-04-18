Jeff Gundlach Speaks On The State Of The Markets And The Economy

Jeff Gundlach just wrapped a conference call and presentation.
Gundlach is speaking:
- Shakespeare seemed appropriate given in all of the actors.
- There has been little increase in median household income since 1970, while every household’s share of the national debt is surging.
- Meanwhile R&D and infrastructure investment is shrinking.
- On Debt, references the Van Hoisington letter. You can read about it here.
- There’s a growing polarising debate of “taxes are too darn low” versus “spending is too darn high”
- 60% of the population has seen tax increases in the past 50 years.
- On QE3: “We’re already doing QE3!” “We’ve already started!” Citing current Operation Twist bond-buying program.
- Spanish yields are absolutely inappropriate relative to risk.
- As Operation Twist comes to an end, we would expect weakness in various asset classes like equities.
- Traditional fixed income investors are having a hard time because there’s no yield to be found even as risk builds.
- “In risk assets, you make 80% of you money 20% of the time.”
- Best investment idea: “I like natural gas.” “It’s like investing in gold in 1997.” “Natural gas is challenged for sure.” But DoubleLine is accumulating it for their Multi-Asset Growth Fund
Jeff Sherman, DoubleLine’s commodities portfolio manager, is now speaking:
- “Better three hours too soon than one hour too late.”
- It makes complete sense to accumulate gold.
- On NatGas: “All That Glisters Is Not Gold” -Shakespeare
- Sherman speaking on fund performance.
Jeff Gundlach leads Q&A
- What’s your definition of long-term? Short term: days to months; Medium-term: months to years; Long-term: years to decade
- Should even young investors wait for single-digit PEs before investing in stocks? “ABSOLUTELY!” The argument for investing in dividend stocks is “specious.”
- Worst-case scenario for DBLTX? Skyrocketing interest rates.
- What do you anticipate will be the trigger for an S&P correction? Fear in Europe. They’ve been trying to fix it for 3 years. Calls all of the European bail out programs “ludicrous.”
- On the election. Mitt Romney has real problem having published his 13% tax rate.
- It is not appropriate to allocate 100 per cent of retirement funds in DoubleLine’s multi-asset growth fund.
- The Fed can only raise rates if there is real inflation.
