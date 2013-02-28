RON JOHNSON: 'I Take Personal Responsibility' For All The Mistakes At JCPenney

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

JCPenney’s Q4 earnings announcement is out, and the numbers are catastrophic.The company announced an adjusted loss per share of $1.95, far below expectations of a loss of $0.24 per share.



Revenues came in at $3.88 billion. Analysts were looking for $4.08 billion.

Q4 same-store sales were down 32 per cent.

JCPenney will be hosting its conference call with analysts at 5:00 PM EST.

Updates below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.