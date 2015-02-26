LIVE: Janet Yellen testifies to the House of Representatives

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is on day two of updating Congress on monetary policy. A live webcast is here.

After testifying to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, Yellen is in front of the House Financial Services Committee today.

In Tuesday’s prepared statement, which will get repeated today, Yellen said that the Fed plans to change forward guidance before rates rise.

Yellen came out strongly against Rand Paul’s Audit the Fed bill, Yellen, telling the Senate committee, “I want to be completely clear that I strongly oppose Audit the Fed. Audit the Fed is a bill that would politicize monetary policy.”

This story is developing…

