LIVE: It Looks Like A Sinkhole Is Swallowing This Fire Truck In NSW

The ABC is reporting a small sinkhole has opened up under a fire truck in the northern Sydney suburb of Bilgola Beach.

The truck was answering a call involving a burst water main when the road collapsed underneath it.

Here’s a pic from the scene:

Picture: Airlie Walsh/Twitter

That was followed by this tweet from Seven News, in which its looks like the truck has dipped a little further into the hole:

Picture: Seven News/Twitter

Updated news reports are claiming rescue crews are concerned for houses situated below the incident.

ABC News reports “Those houses have been evacuated as a precaution.”

