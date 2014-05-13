LIVE: It Looks Like A Sinkhole Is Swallowing This Fire Truck In NSW

The ABC is reporting a small sinkhole has opened up under a fire truck in the northern Sydney suburb of Bilgola Beach.
The truck was answering a call involving a burst water main when the road collapsed underneath it.
Here’s a pic from the scene:
That was followed by this tweet from Seven News, in which its looks like the truck has dipped a little further into the hole:
Updated news reports are claiming rescue crews are concerned for houses situated below the incident.
ABC News reports “Those houses have been evacuated as a precaution.”
