LIVE: Is Wade Phillips Fired Yet?

2:30: Wade Phillips is fired.



1:07: Jay Glazer tweets: “Those close to wade who have spoken w him today says he doesn’t think anything is going down w him today.”

12:13: Adam Schefter just reported on SportsCenter that “Wade Phillips is in the building.”

12:10: Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk argues that Jerry Jones needs to fire himself … as Cowboys’ GM.

12:01: Tim Cowlishaw provides five reasons why Wade Phillips may not be fired.

Reason No. 6? No NFL team that changed coaches in midseason has ever made the playoffs.

Earlier:

As of 11 a.m. ET, Wade Phillips has not shown up at the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

He reportedly did not fly home from Green Bay on the team charter, but instead flew home with owner Jerry Jones, on Jones’s private jet.

The normal 5 p.m. ET press conference for the coach is still on the Cowboys schedule for today.

