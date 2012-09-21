iPhone 5 Lines From Around The World!

Photo: AP

The iPhone 5 goes on sale today and there are, of course, lines at Apple Stores around the world.People take these lines as a sign of demand for the phone, and they obviously are. But they are also a sign that people just like to gather for an occasion.



The truth is, no one needs to wait in line to get an iPhone 5. You can pre-order an iPhone online. You can just go to RadioShack or an AT&T store, where there are no lines.

But hey, why not hang out with fellow Apple crazies for a night? Good times!

Here are the pics as we find them.

These two in Sydney thought they would get the first iPhone 5 in the world… …But in the end, these two walked out of the same store with the world's first purchased iPhone 5s These Apple Store employees were warm and cheerful. But outside the fans looked cold and uncomfortable! These folks in London had coffee to warm them up. Here's the scene at a mall in Louisiana The line is long over in Tokyo, too, even though it's raining. You think a little rain is going to stop this guy? SAI's senior editor Jay Yarow got to the Verizon store in New York's Union Square around 5 a.m. Maybe he was a bit too early. SAI: Tools writer Kevin Smith waited until daylight to get in line. He's number 11 at an AT&T store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. SPIN THE GLOBE! And now we're in…London! You can tell because of the bus. In Japan, these two enjoyed their 15 seconds of fame as they were some of the first in the world to get an iPhone 5. Smile, Apple Store employees. SMILE! This lad (that's what they call them in London) has been in line for five days he says. Over the channel, they lined up in Paris, too. (Then again, the Louvre gets lines like this every day) An iOS developer, Danilo Campos, tweeted this photo of a bunch of FedEx iPhone 5 shipments getting ready to go out today. In this photo, you can tell its Paris because of all the black everyone is wearing. Also! Monet-lighting, duh. You know, I would have thought the line in Munich would have been much more…organised. People started camping out at Apple's flagship store in New York last week. Kinda look like moths around a light bulb, no? Hello from Chandler, Arizona! Here's the Sprint store in New York's Flatiron building. A Verizon store in NYC. These people are waiting patiently to get their phones. Almost there! This Verizon store near Penn Station in New York was nearly empty! Apple employees overwhelmed with customers at the Grand Central Terminal Apple Store in New York. THIS is what they were waiting for...

