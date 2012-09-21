iPhone 5 Lines From Around The World!

Photo: AP
The iPhone 5 goes on sale today and there are, of course, lines at Apple Stores around the world.People take these lines as a sign of demand for the phone, and they obviously are. But they are also a sign that people just like to gather for an occasion.
The truth is, no one needs to wait in line to get an iPhone 5. You can pre-order an iPhone online. You can just go to RadioShack or an AT&T store, where there are no lines.
But hey, why not hang out with fellow Apple crazies for a night? Good times!
Here are the pics as we find them.
SAI's senior editor Jay Yarow got to the Verizon store in New York's Union Square around 5 a.m. Maybe he was a bit too early.
SAI: Tools writer Kevin Smith waited until daylight to get in line. He's number 11 at an AT&T store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
In Japan, these two enjoyed their 15 seconds of fame as they were some of the first in the world to get an iPhone 5.
Over the channel, they lined up in Paris, too. (Then again, the Louvre gets lines like this every day)
An iOS developer, Danilo Campos, tweeted this photo of a bunch of FedEx iPhone 5 shipments getting ready to go out today.
In this photo, you can tell its Paris because of all the black everyone is wearing. Also! Monet-lighting, duh.
People started camping out at Apple's flagship store in New York last week. Kinda look like moths around a light bulb, no?
