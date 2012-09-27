HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live In The Penthouse At The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas For A Bargain $14 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

For a cool $14 million, live life on top of Dallas in the penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton.The penthouse is ultra modern and very spacious. You won’t get this type of space in New York.



The pad spans 2,230 square feet, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The home also gets all the amenities of the hotel, and access to a four-car garage.

