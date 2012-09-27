HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live In The Penthouse At The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas For A Bargain $14 Million

Meredith Galante
Dallas, texas penthouse in Ritz Carlton for $14 million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

For a cool $14 million, live life on top of Dallas in the penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton.The penthouse is ultra modern and very spacious. You won’t get this type of space in New York.

The pad spans 2,230 square feet, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half baths.

The home also gets all the amenities of the hotel, and access to a four-car garage.

The SoJo Design Team of Miami designed the penthouse, combining two units.

The home has three fireplaces. We love how the flat screen TV seems incorporated into the design in this room.

The layout is very functional, and any extra space is utilized for storage.

The home provides 360 degree views of the city.

The high ceilings make the place seem open and airy.

The penthouse is clearly massive if there's room for a grand piano.

The interiors are a little masculine, but definitely stylish.

The hotel is asking $1,702 a square foot.

The kitchen flaunts stainless steel appliances and finishes.

The bar is next to the massive wine cellar.

The hallways are like those of a museum.

The bedroom is 50 shades of creme.

There's plenty of room in the bathroom, with his-and-her sinks.

We are in love with the chandelier in the dining room.

Take friends to the billiards room for some extra entertainment.

Your friends are never going to want to leave this guest bedroom.

The penthouse is in a hotel, after all, so the appropriate amenities are expected.

The views from the home are remarkable.

At night, enjoy the three terraces exclusive to the penthouse.

It's like a scene from Harry Potter up here, with a life-size chess board.

The roof deck is already lit with neon lights.

This terrace provides a great atmosphere for a group conversation.

There's even shrubbery up here.

Prefer the west coast?

DON'T MISS: A Party Mansion In Bel Air Is On Sale For $46 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.