Live In A 19th Century Robber Baron's Breathtaking 500-Acre New Hampshire Estate For $3.75 Million

Austin Corbin II was a 19th century railroad man known for consolidating what we know today as the Long Island Railroad. That alone should tell you that he was a fixture in New York.But he did like to get away, and when he did, he went to his massive estate in Newport, New Hampshire, now on sale for $3.75 million (h/t WSJ).



The 25,000 acre hunting reserve he founded, the Corbin Park hunting preserve and Blue Mountain Forest Association, sits nearby.

The house itself is just awesome. It includes a library, great room with an art gallery and tons of lavish plaster moldings. And then there are the grounds, where you’ll find a four bedroom guest house, three bedroom care takers house and a barn shop (whatever that is).

