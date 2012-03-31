Live In A 19th Century Robber Baron's Breathtaking 500-Acre New Hampshire Estate For $3.75 Million

Linette Lopez
austin corbin new hampshire house

Photo: LandVest Luxury Realty

Austin Corbin II was a 19th century railroad man known for consolidating what we know today as the Long Island Railroad. That alone should tell you that he was a fixture in New York.But he did like to get away, and when he did, he went to his massive estate in Newport, New Hampshire, now on sale for $3.75 million (h/t WSJ).

The 25,000 acre hunting reserve he founded, the Corbin Park hunting preserve and Blue Mountain Forest Association, sits nearby.

The house itself is just awesome. It includes a library, great room with an art gallery and tons of lavish plaster moldings. And then there are the grounds, where you’ll find a four bedroom guest house, three bedroom care takers house and a barn shop (whatever that is).

Kristin Hayes Claire at LandVest Luxury Realty has the listing.

This is the whole property. Pretty secluded.

You have to cross this bridge to get there.

Here's the house.

The inside is very Victorian.

And incredibly lavish.

Check out that fireplace.

Here are the grounds.

Tons of extra space

And check out those mountain views.

