Gov. Cuomo Doubles National Guard Deployment In NYC

Millions along the eastern seaboard are bracing for hurricane Irene as the storm barrels toward New York.The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for New York City.



New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered a mandatory evacuation for “Zone A” low-lying areas — as well as the complete evacuation of the Rockaways.

Mass transit systems across the region shut down at noon on Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

