Gov. Cuomo Doubles National Guard Deployment In NYC

Julia La Roche, Zeke Miller
hurricaneClick for larger image

Millions along the eastern seaboard are bracing for hurricane Irene as the storm barrels toward New York.The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for New York City.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered a mandatory evacuation for “Zone A” low-lying areas — as well as the complete evacuation of the Rockaways.

Mass transit systems across the region shut down at noon on Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

Read our latest coverage here:

