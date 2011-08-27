LIVE: Hurricane Irene Charges Toward New York City

Photo: NASA/Reformed Broker

Millions along the eastern seaboard are bracing for hurricane Irene as the storm barrels toward New York.The storm is currently churning 105 mile an hour winds and moving north at 14 MPH, according to weather.com.



The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane watch for New York City.

We’ll be covering the storm in this live blog, so check back for updates.

The latest on the storm is that services on all MTA subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Road lines will be suspended beginning at 12. p.m. tomorrow.

If winds at any point exceed 60 MPH, the New York State Thruway, George Washington Bridge, and other bridges will close.

The Governor has declared a state of emergency.

From the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo:

On Governor Cuomo’s orders, the following actions are being implemented immediately:

The New York Army and Air National Guard will deploy up to 900 soldiers and airmen and over 100 vehicles to support civil authorities; those troops have already begun to report

The Metropolitan Transit Authority will institute a system-wide shut-down when trains and buses begin their final runs starting at approximately noon on Saturday; the shut-down will include subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and Access-A-Ride

If sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph, all of the following bridges will be closed to all traffic: George Washington Bridge, Tappan Zee bridge, all bridges operated by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, and the following Hudson River bridges: Bear Mountain Bridge, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson (Poughkeepsie), Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle (Catskill)

The New York State Thruway and possibly other major highways will also be closed if sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph; further closings will be announced as the storm progresses

LIPA will have 2,500 line workers and tree trim personnel available throughout the weekend for emergency repair work, its largest emergency roster ever

175 extra ambulances and personnel will be deployed in regions expected to be hit the hardest by the storm

LIVE UPDATES HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.