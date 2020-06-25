LIVE: Texas congressman uses his speaking time to hurl conspiracies, discuss his marriage, and complain that oversight hearing is a 'sideshow'

Win McNamee/Getty Images Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) questions former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held an oversight hearing on Attorney General William Barr’s decisions as head of the Justice Department.

The hearing quickly devolved into chaos as Democrats and Republicans engaged in a screaming match before questioning even began.

The committee heard testimony from two DOJ officials: Aaron Zelinsky, a federal prosecutor at the US attorney’s office in Baltimore, and John Elias, a senior official in the department’s antitrust division.

Zelinsky testified that DOJ leaders improperly intervened in the case against the former Republican strategist Roger Stone at Barr’s direction because they were “afraid of the president.”

The committee also heard testimony from two former DOJ officials: former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer. Mukasey was invited to testify by the panel’s Republicans.

Scroll down to watch the hearing and follow Business Insider’s live coverage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held an oversight hearing focusing on Attorney General William Barr’s decisions as head of the Justice Department.

As part of the proceedings, the committee heard testimony from two DOJ officials: Aaron Zelinsky, a federal prosecutor at the US attorney’s office in Baltimore, and John Elias, a senior official in the department’s antitrust division.

Zelinsky worked on then special counsel Robert Mueller’s team during the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the US election, and he testified Wednesday that the senior DOJ officials improperly interfered in the sentencing recommendation for the longtime former Republican strategist Roger Stone.

Specifically, he told lawmakers that DOJ leaders sought a weaker sentence for Stone at Barr’s direction because they were “afraid of the president.”

Elias testified that Barr weaponised the antitrust division to harass marijuana companies because he doesn’t like the cannabis industry.

The committee also heard testimony from two former DOJ officials: former Attorney General Michael Mukasey and former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer. Mukasey was invited to testify by Republicans on the panel.

Watch the hearing below:

Gohmert uses his speaking time to hurl conspiracy theories and wax nostalgic about his marriage, then says it’s a ‘shame we don’t have a serious hearing’

Screenshot via C-SPAN Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas

When Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas was up for questioning, he used his time to go on a lengthy rant against the witnesses, hurl personal accusations at them, and wax nostalgic about his marriage.

Here’s a full rundown of Gohmert’s remarks:

GOHMERT: “This is incredible. Mr. Ayer, you called Jeff Jensen, a 20 year career prosecutor, a political crony. By the way, you care to say into the microphone what you mouthed at me earlier when you’d gone over two minutes past your time?”

AYER: “I didn’t mouth anything at you, congressman.”

GOHMERT: “Well, you just showed your lack of credibility both with [former attorney general Dick] Thornburgh and people that have followed has real basis in fact. And in fact, rarely have we had anybody with the chip you have on your shoulder come before us. Thornburgh said he believed that you were really never around. He said that Bill Barr, and I’m quoting, ‘was the first deputy I had and that came when I was two years into the job.'”

The Texas congressman went on to imply that Ayer was “resentful” over his strife with Thornburgh in the early 1990s, when Ayer served directly under him as deputy attorney general. Ayer abruptly resigned in May 1990 amid heightened tensions over Thornburgh’s leadership of the DOJ. Barr succeeded Ayer as deputy attorney general after Ayer left his position.

Gohmert went on to quote from Thornburgh’s book on the matter, which said, “Ayer’s resignation was announced on May 11, Bill Barr succeeded him and proved to be the deputy I had needed from the beginning.”

GOHMERT: So I can understand why you’d be resentful 30 years later, but at some point, hopefully, Mr. Ayer will get over his chip.”

He added that he had planned to question Zelinsky and then went on a tangent about his marriage.

“I understand family matters, and by the way I’m grateful to my wife for sticking with me for 42 years today, and there are family matters, yes,” Gohmert said. “She’s a lot more fair than we’re getting around here. So 42 years. Thank you, Kathy.”

Later, Gohmert attacked the three witnesses called by Democratic lawmakers and said they did not express concerns when the Justice Department under Barack Obama cracked down on local law enforcement after it determined that authorities had violated peoples’ civil rights.

“And AG Barr had that same concern, that peoples’ civil rights were being violated by governors or local authorities, and if he had no right to say anything, then the Justice Department under Obama had no right to pursue local law enforcement either,” Gohmert said. “But I guess it just, again, testifies to the credibility or the lack thereof of the people that have been brought before us.”

The Texas Republican then used some time to hurl conspiracy theories about the Russia probe, saying, inaccurately, that the Obama Justice Department, FBI, intelligence officials, and Pentagon masterminded an elaborate plot to “prevent a Republican from becoming president.”

“It’s a shame we don’t have a serious hearing,” Gohmert said after using nearly all of his speaking time to air his grievances instead of questioning witnesses. “It’s just a sideshow, and it ought to be called for what it is.”

Zelinsky: Stone ‘received breaks that are, in my experience, unheard of’

Screenshot via C-SPAN Assistant US Attorney Aaron Zelinsky

Zelinsky began his opening remarks by highlighting his nonpartisan nature as an assistant US attorney.

“The first thing that every AUSA learns if that we treat every defendant equally and fairly. In the United States of America, we do not prosecute people based on politics, and we don’t cut them a break based on politics either,” Zelinsky said.

“But that wasn’t what happened here,” he added. “Roger Stone was treated differently because of politics.”

“He received breaks that are, in my experience, unheard of, and all the more so for a defendant in his circumstances,” Zelinsky said. “A defendant who lied to Congress, who remained unrepentant, and who made threats against a judge in his case. And what I heard, repeatedly, was that this leniency was happening because of Stone’s relationship to the president.”

Zelinsky told lawmakers that a supervisor on the case told him that there were “political reasons” to seek a more lenient sentence for Stone, even though the supervisor acknowledged that doing so “was unethical and wrong.”

Zelinsky testified that senior Justice Department leaders ignored concerns that he and other prosecutors on the case raised both in writing and in conversations. Their “objections were not heeded,” Zelinsky said.

The career prosecutor told Congress that the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, Timothy Shea, who is a close ally of Barr, was under “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break.”

Shea complied with Barr’s command because he was “afraid of the president,” Zelinsky said. He added that officials told him and other prosecutors on the case that this was “not the hill worth dying on” and that they may be fired if they didn’t comply with Barr’s directive.

Mukasey defends Barr but notes he has no firsthand knowledge of Barr’s actions

Screenshot via C-SPAN Michael Mukasey

Mukasey, the former attorney general who was invited to testify by Republicans, defended Barr’s leadership of the DOJ, though he noted that he has no firsthand knowledge of Barr’s actions.

“I have no doubt that the welfare of this country upheld through the evenhanded application of law so as to achieve justice is what motivates him and motivates his decisions, and that’s all that motivates his decisions,” Mukasey testified.

He referenced a Wednesday morning decision by the US Circuit Court of Appeals to order a federal judge to dismiss the DOJ’s case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mukasey joined Trump and other Republicans in supporting the decision and criticised the FBI for not following proper protocol when agents first interviewed Flynn in January 2017.

The former national security adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the bureau in that interview, but Flynn’s legal team later reversed course and sought to retract his guilty plea, alleging prosecutorial misconduct and entrapment by the FBI.

Republican lawmaker disrupts Ayer’s opening remarks, defends his actions by saying there are ‘no rules about when you can make noise’

Fox News/YouTube

While Ayer was speaking, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert began tapping on his desk to disrupt Ayer’s opening remarks because he had gone over his time limit. When Democratic lawmakers asked Gohmert to stop, he responded, “There’s no rules about when you can make noise.”

Nadler replied that he would enforce the five-minute rule for opening statements, but Gohmert pushed back, “Mr. Chairman, this is outrageous. Do you have no respect for the rules whatsoever?”

“He’s two minutes beyond concluding, and you don’t let us have that kind of time, you gavel down immediately, you’re being grossly unfair,” Gohmert continued, addressing Nadler. “This man has a written statement and he knew to cut it to five minutes, he couldn’t do it. Either we have rules or we don’t.”

“The gentleman will suspend, the witness will continue,” Nadler said.

“Then we can keep making noise,” Gohmert responded, and began rapping his desk again.

Rep. Louie Gohmert is tapping on his desk to disrupt the House Judiciary Hearing testimony. Very mature stuff here pic.twitter.com/uyFK0nUe2J — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 24, 2020

The hearing briefly devolved into chaos as Gohmert and Republicans continued interrupting Ayer’s testimony, and Democrats emphasised that it’s fairly routine for opening statements to go over their allotted time limit.

Ayer: ‘Barr is using a criminal investigation to produce fodder for the president’s campaign propaganda mill’

Screenshot via C-SPAN Donald Ayer testifies at a June 24 House Judiciary Committee hearing

Ayer is an outspoken critic of Barr and didn’t mince words when he made his opening remarks, skewering the attorney general for flouting the rule of law and inappropriately meddling in criminal investigations to help Trump.

“I am here because I believe that William Barr poses the greatest threat in my lifetime to our rule of law and to public trust in it,” Ayer testified.

He added that the attorney general “is using a criminal investigation to produce fodder for the president’s campaign propaganda mill” by accusing the FBI of “spying” on Trump’s 2016 campaign and repeatedly intervening in cases related to the Russia probe to have them overturned or to seek lesser sentences for defendants who are allies of the president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.