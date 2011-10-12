LIVE: Watch As Protesters Go Up To The Homes Of Rich New Yorkers

The Occupy Wall Streeters are currently marching on a “NYC Billionaires Walking Tour” in the Upper East Side.



Some of their destinations include billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson’s home as well as media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s home.

JPMorgan’s chief Jamie Dimon’s home is also on the tour.

Here’s their live stream [via Global Revolution]



Watch live streaming video from globalrevolution at livestream.com

