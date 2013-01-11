Herbalife Just Finished Presenting Its Huge Takedown Of Bill Ackman's Short Case

Photo: YouTube

Last month, activist investor Bill Ackman delivered a mammoth presentation on his latest short–Herbalife. Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, believes the multi-level marketing company that sells nutrition products is a pyramid scheme.



His hedge fund is shorting more than 20 million shares and has a price target of zero.

Following Ackman’s 342-slide presentation, Herbalife came out and said that he used outdated and inaccurate information.

Since December 18, the trading session before Ackman confirmed his short, shares are off 6%. They had tumbled more than 38% at one point.

Today, Herbalife presented its rebuttal to Ackman’s claims.

We’ve included highlights below.

