LIVE: Hank Paulson On Capitol Hill

Frankly, we think this whole Fed-Treasury-Bank of America-Merrill Lynch story is getting a little old and tired. Congressmen Edolphus Towns, who’s leading the three-ring circus, is even recycling the rhetoric he used when Bernanke was on the hill (was this just an old fashioned, Brooklyn-style shakedown?).



But if we hear anything interesting, we’ll note it. And feel free to use the comments as an open thread on the hearings.

You can watch the hearings here on C-SPAN.

(One thought: Paulson looks really sunburned)

