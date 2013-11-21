Live Grenade Found At Oregon Thrift Shop

Live grenade found at Roseburg Salvation Army store; bomb squad called

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Salvation Army says an employee at the Roseburg store who was sorting donations found a live grenade at the bottom of a box.

The Roseburg News-Review reports (http://bit.ly/18p2uxm) the State Police bomb squad took the grenade and dealt with it Monday. The police don’t describe how such devices are disabled.

Chris Freysinger, administrative captain for the organisation, said there’s no way to tell who left the box nor how long it was in the store, but she’s sure it was “just an innocent donation.”

She said it was a small box with a lot of what she called “guy stuff.”

___

Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.