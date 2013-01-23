Google Beats Expectations With Solid Q4 Earnings

Google just post its Q4 financials.

• Revenue: $14.42 billion vs. $12.36 billion

• Non-GAAP EPS: $10.65 vs. $10.52.

• CPC was down 6% year over year, but up 2% q/q, arresting what had been a quarterly decline for the past several quarters.

That’s a decent beat, and the stock is up 3%.

Here’s the press release.

“We ended 2012 with a strong quarter,” CEO Larry Page said in a canned quote.

“Revenues were up 36% year-on-year, and 8% quarter-on-quarter. And we hit $50 billion in revenues for the first time last year – not a bad achievement in just a decade and a half. In today’s multi-screen world we face tremendous opportunities as a technology company focused on user benefit. It’s an incredibly exciting time to be at Google.”

Google will have an earnings call to discuss the earnings starting around 4:30pm.

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.