LIVE: Google, Yahoo, Microsoft Testify Before U.S. Senate

Top legal execs at Google, Yahoo and Microsoft are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the search deal between Yahoo and Google. The hearing on “the Google-Yahoo Agreement and the Future of Internet Advertising,” is going on now.



Scheduled to testify are David Drummond, Chief Legal Officer, Google, Michael Callahan, General Counsel, Yahoo, Brad Smith, General Counsel, Microsoft, Michael Crowley, Chief Marketing Officer, Yellowpages.com, and Tim Carter, President and CEO, Askthebuilder.com.

Follow the link to a live Webcast here.

