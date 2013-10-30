Google Announces Massive Upgrades To Google+, Shows Off Easy-To-Use Photo And Video Tools

This morning in San Francisco, Google rented out a warehouse to show off some new features for Google+.

The highlight was a bunch of new tools people can use to make the photos and videos they take with their smartphones more presentable and shareable without much work.

Google also said it now has 300 million people actively updating their Google+ streams.

We covered all the news taking notes during the show. See below for details!

Or, just check out this handy image Google put up after its presentation, hitting all the major news:

