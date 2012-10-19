Google's Mobile Business Is Getting Huge

Update: Google didn’t talk about much during today’s call. It said that mobile revenues are up to $8 billion. It said that the Motorola acquisition is putting “noise” in the data, which mostly means variable profits and costs.



Previous: Google accidentally reported Q3 earnings, early today, posting a revenue and profit miss thanks mostly to a tough Motorola integration.

Now we’re listening to the call live and keeping notes.

You can listen along here:



