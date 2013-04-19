LIVE: Google Beats Profit Expectations

Google reported Q1 earnings just after 4 P.M. today.
It beat profit expectations and the stock rose in after hours trading.
The numbers:
- Non-GAAP EPS: $11.58 versus $10.69 expectations.
- Revenue: $13.97 billion versus $14.04 billion expectations.
- Cost-per-click down 4%
In a statement, CEO Larry Page said: “We had a very strong start to 2013, with $14.0 billion in revenue, up 31% year-on-year. We are working hard and investing in our products that aim to improve billions of people’s lives all around the world.”
Earlier, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth published a great list of topics and data points to look for when the news hits.
Quoting from his latest note…
- “Google core search trends including the ongoing transition from desktop to mobile”
- “Cost-per-click and Google Sites traffic aquisition costs metrics, both of which surprised to the upside in 4Q”
- “Management’s commentary on Enhanced Campaigns around advertiser response, adoption timing, and financial impact”
- “Updated Product Listing Ads feedback”
- “Android/Nexus device sales and strategy”
- “A Motorola update including more detail on Google designs in the product pipeline”
- “Any update on C shares timing and management’s latest thoughts on returning capital.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.