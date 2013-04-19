LIVE: Google Beats Profit Expectations

Google reported Q1 earnings just after 4 P.M. today.



It beat profit expectations and the stock rose in after hours trading.

The numbers:

Non-GAAP EPS: $11.58 versus $10.69 expectations.

Revenue: $13.97 billion versus $14.04 billion expectations.

Cost-per-click down 4%

In a statement, CEO Larry Page said: “We had a very strong start to 2013, with $14.0 billion in revenue, up 31% year-on-year. We are working hard and investing in our products that aim to improve billions of people’s lives all around the world.”

Click here for the release.

Earlier, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth published a great list of topics and data points to look for when the news hits.

Quoting from his latest note…

“Google core search trends including the ongoing transition from desktop to mobile”

“Cost-per-click and Google Sites traffic aquisition costs metrics, both of which surprised to the upside in 4Q”

“Management’s commentary on Enhanced Campaigns around advertiser response, adoption timing, and financial impact”

“Updated Product Listing Ads feedback”

“Android/Nexus device sales and strategy”

“A Motorola update including more detail on Google designs in the product pipeline”

“Any update on C shares timing and management’s latest thoughts on returning capital.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.