Google Jumps After A Beat On Earnings

Google’s second-quarter earnings are out!Google beat on earnings, but missed Wall Street revenue expectations.
Google delivered EPS of $10.12 and $12.21 billion in consolidated revenue.
If you take out traffic acquisition and revenue from Motorola, Google brought in $8.36 billion — a miss from what Wall Street analysts expected.
Traffic acquisition costs were $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2012.
The stock is up more than 2 per cent in extended trading.
All the details from the earnings conference call are included in the live blog below.
Here are the estimates from Wall Street analysts:
- Q2 EPS: $10.04
- Q2 Revenue: $8.41 billion
- Q3 EPS Guidance: $10.76
- Q3 Revenue Guidance: $9 billion
