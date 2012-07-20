Google Jumps After A Beat On Earnings

Photo: Flickr / loiclemur

Google’s second-quarter earnings are out!Google beat on earnings, but missed Wall Street revenue expectations.



Google delivered EPS of $10.12 and $12.21 billion in consolidated revenue.

If you take out traffic acquisition and revenue from Motorola, Google brought in $8.36 billion — a miss from what Wall Street analysts expected.

Traffic acquisition costs were $2.6 billion for the second quarter of 2012.

The stock is up more than 2 per cent in extended trading.

All the details from the earnings conference call are included in the live blog below.

Here are the estimates from Wall Street analysts:

Q2 EPS: $10.04

Q2 Revenue: $8.41 billion

Q3 EPS Guidance: $10.76

Q3 Revenue Guidance: $9 billion

