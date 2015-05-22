LIVE: Geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer answers questions on BI Facebook

Geopolitical expert Ian Bremmer will be answering your questions about his new book “Superpower” and America’s role in the world on our Facebook page at 11am ET.

We interviewed Bremmer this week about the book, and here’s an excerpt from our coverage.

“America has not had a [post-Soviet] foreign policy strategy,” Bremmer told Business Insider in a sit-down interview. “We’ve chosen to be risk averse and reactive. You look at the Gulf Summit with the leaders not coming. You look at Netanyahu. You look at the Russians. The Chinese have the AIIB. All of this.

“And now the point is: How is America going to react to all of this?”

There are three specific foreign policy options for the US, according to him:

Indispensable America — US exceptionalism on a global scale. Indispensable America is the idea that Americans care about and actively work to make the world safer — especially because this ensures the safety of the American people. Furthermore, if America won’t play the role of the world’s policeman, then no one will — and that could lead to a much more dangerous world.

Moneyball America — running America like a company. Moneyball America takes a calculated look at what America is spending money on, how to minimise costs, and how to maximise the benefits.

Independent America — American values do matter, but the way to promote them is by investing in and focusing on the US rather than policing the world around. Once you build up and improve America, you will inevitably project American values across the world.



Basically, “‘Indispensable’ is going with your heart, ‘Moneyball’ is going with your wallet, and ‘Independent’ is going with your head,” according to Bremmer.

Fire away!

