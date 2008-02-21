Live Gamer-Sony Deal: $10 Million?

Last year Live Gamer, the virtual goods exchange run by Massive founder Mitch Davis, raised $24 million. Have they just spent $10 million of that?



That’s the word out of the Game Developers Conference, says SAI correspondent (and Meez CEO) Sean Ryan. Sean passes along this intelligence, via his GDC Twitter feeed: “Live gamer rumoured to have paid 10m for sony deal exclusive. Same playbook as they did at Massive.”

That is, Live Gamer put up a big fee in exchange for access to Sony’s massively popular Everquest II game, so that players who want to swap swords, armour, whatever, will have to do it on their platform. This makes intuitive sense to us — it’s similar to what music Web startups have to do in order to get access to the big labels’ catalogues. The question is whether the rumoured price tag is worth it. Sony has previously said it generated $274,000 running its own Everquest exchange for a year.

Anyone else hearing the same thing? Weigh in on comments below, or drop us a line at [email protected]

