LIVE @ GDC: "Less Star Trek, More Suits"

SAI Contributor (and Meez CEO) Sean Ryan is Twittering from the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco; check back here for daily (or hourly, or minute-by-minute) updates.

Feb 18:

“Here at worlds in motion summit at gdc. More popular than the casual game summit. Bubble is clearly moving to this sector”

“Its my 10th gdc. Each year there are fewer bearded men in star trek uniforms and more suits. Cant decide if this is progress…”

“Casual game biz appears to have same 10 speakers across 30 sessions. Daniel james is speaking on 8 panels himself. Not sure why they cant spread it out more”

“Getting ready for social gaming panel. Given recent blog skirmish between fred wilson and tech crunch over these 2 companies, it could b fun”

“Absolute packed house. 300 plus folks. Meez should b on gaming panel but we will b there next time”

“Comparing second life lower daily users than their services have. Somewhat misleading on revenue basis but true on usage”

“Lots of talks today about targeting non gamers. Funny for a games show”

“Pincus pointing out games is an obvious sector for a social network”

“Game design tips. Focus on friends and iterate often. Keep it simple”

“Buzzword bingo begins. First mention of the dreaded term social graph”

“Pincus showing greater sophistication in approaching market. Definitely doesnt feel like he was lucky, but that he gave it some thought”

“Social graph stated again. Good thing its not a drinking game”

“No one points out that entire ad market for fb is a possible house of cards. Widgets advertising on widgets. Feels like 1999 sometimes”

“How sustainable is the app install ad market?”

“The claws come out with zynga attacking videoegg and general fb cpm advertising vs cpa or app installs”

“Moderator finally attacks install market and warbook says they r doing above 100k a month in cpm ads”

“700m page views a month on warbook and related games. Pincus pushing cpa as the way to go.”

“Jeremy liew asks about digital goods and social games. Tj says ebay is selling warbook gold. Pincus is selling car upgrades for a car game”

“Person pushing their new company service instead of asking a question”

“Pincus pushing 3d party api by end of march. Oh yeah. Meez alreay has this :)”

“Nice panel. Lots of interest in category.”

Feb. 19

“Video firm Revver sold for less than 5m. Lessons? Dont go legit too early and the Grouper/Spinner team is the best at timing their exit”

“Best facebook data point from yesterday. Men are 50 pecent more likely to accept an app install request from a woman than a man.”

“Wsj article in media companies entering game biz directly since its the only media format still growing. Hint: Look at casual not console”

“The Bebo app platform is down again today. No one is sure why but it appears to be a facebook platform issue”

“Men in kilts are now everywhere at gdc. At least the scots r used to the rain”

“Whatever it cost sony to win over warner in the hi def dvd wars, it was worth it as they won today. Huge win for springer and for consumers”

“2nd night on gdc social circuit. Think female ratio is up to 15 per cent from years past. Still quite low”

“World in motion summit continued to outpace casual summit today. Hope casual games can get out of creative and business funk”

“Talking a lot of virtual items tonight. Live gamer rumoured to have paid 10m for sony deal exclusive. Same playbook as thry did at Massive”

“2 yrs ago, vc’s wouldnt fund games. There are at least 5 vc events at gdc this week so times have changed”

Feb. 20

“Brash believes you can make great games from movies. Is a contrarian play vs historically mediocre movie and game results”

“The brash pitch is good but every other game company has the same greenlight process, so there is nothing unique there”

“Brash pitch. I understand why developers would work with brash but why would a studio choose brash vs EA or THQ?”

