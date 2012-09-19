Here Are The Juiciest Parts From The Secret Mitt Romney Fundraising Video

Mother Jones has released the full video of the private May 17 fundraiser where Mitt Romney made his now-infamous remarks suggesting that 47 per cent” of Americans are freeloaders.



The Romney campaign is already reeling from the video, segments of which were posted by Mother Jones and other news sources Monday. In addition to the “47 per cent remarks,” the clips also featured Romney making unusually candidate remarks about foreign policy and campaign strategy.

Most of the video’s inflammatory clips have already been posted, including Romney’s unusually candid remarks on the Middle East peace process, and about his wife’s role on the campaign.

But the full video does include some new gems that reveal a side of Romney not often seen on the campaign trail.

Here are the highlights:

Noting recent positive signs for his campaign, Romney tells donors that “women are open to supporting me,” he tells the audience. But, he adds “we’re having a much harder time with Hispanic voters.”

“If the Hispanic voting bloc becomes as committed to the Democrats as the African American voting bloc has in the past, than we’re in trouble as a party, and I think, as a nation,” he adds.

At that point, an attendee shouts out “Rubio!”

Romney admits: “I’m not terribly well-known among the American public.” At which point, a female donor chimes in: “You’re known as a rich boy!” Then she corrects herself: “A rich man!”

After Romney makes the 47% comment, he tells donors that he is trying to win over the “five to 10 per cent of independent, thoughtful voters” who chose who to vote for, “at times based on emotion, whether they like the guy or not, what he looks like.”

Romney on how the outcome of the election will effect the markets:

“If it looks like I’m going to win, the markets will be happy. If it looks like the President is going to win, the markets will not be terribly happy,” Romney says. “If we win, there will be a great deal of optimism about the future of this country, and you’ll see capital come back. Without actually doing anything, we’ll actually get a boost in the economy.”

He adds:

“If the President gets re-elected, I don’t know what’ll happen. I can never predict what the markets will do.”

A male donor tells Romney that he wants the candidate to “talk to people that actually read the paper…and care about knowing the facts…as opposed to people who are swayed by what sounds good at the moment.”

When a donor suggests that Romney go after Obama on Solyndra and Attorney General Eric Holder, Romney gives a strange response:

“I wish we weren’t unionized so we could go a lot deeper than you’re actually allowed to go.”

It is not clear what Romney is talking about, and his subsequent remarks don’t have anything to do with organised labour. It is possible, we think, that he is referring to the service staff at the event.

Romney on talk shows: “Letterman hates me because I’ve been on Leno more than him. They’re very jealous of one another, as you know.”

On turning down the offer to appear on Saturday Night Live, Romney said: “I did not do that in part because you want to show that you are fun and a good person, but you also want to be presidential. Saturday Night Live has the potential of looking slapstick, and not presidential. But the View is fine.”

He added immediately that the View is “high risk” because only one out of five of the show’s hosts is conservative.

After a donor recommends that the campaign make more use of Ann Romney as a surrogate, Romney responds:

“We’re using Ann sparingly right now because we don’t want people to get sick of her.”

He adds that CNN contributor Hillary Rosen’s stay-at-home mum attacks benefited Ann Romney by “giving her a platform that she wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

You can also watch the full video below, courtesy of Mother Jones. If you find anything juicy that we missed, let us know in the comments.

Here’s the first segment:

UPDATE: The original first video posted by Mother Jones was incomplete. We’ve replaced it with the accurate version.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the second part:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

*This post has been updated from an earlier version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.