Live, From Your Desktop: Big Media Thoughts

The Aspen Institute is hosting another one of its high-concept gabfests this week, and this one sounds intriguing. Topic: “Media and values”. Speakers: FCC Chair Kevin Martin, Mike Eisner, Arthur Sulzberger Jr., etc. (Ed: And, it turns out, SAI Chairman Kevin Ryan!) Our startup budget doesn’t allow for airfare and accomodations, but if we have time we’ll tune in via Rachel Sterne’s GroundReport, which is providing a live webcast of the proceedings at aspeninstitute.tv. We just tried it out and the video and audio are working quite nicely. The catch — we can’t find any sort of schedule for the three-day event, which means we have no idea what we should be looking for. Eisner and Arianna Huffington are onstage right now (11:13 am est) but who knows who will be there an hour later? This should be easy enough for someone to resolve…



