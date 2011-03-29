TODAY IN THE RAJ TRIAL: Rajiv Goel Gets Feisty

Photo: AP

We have now come to Rajiv Goel’s fourth day of testimony, and we continue to hear about Goel and Rajaratnam’s discussions over the Clearwire and Sprint deal.Goel was a former executive at Intel.



This afternoon, former Galleon trader Adam Smith is expected to take the stand, and things should get interesting — the defence is expecting it to get ugly, so we take our cue from them.

This morning, however, has been a lesson in patience, as defence attorney Terence Lynam and witness Rajiv Goel duke it out over. Every. Single. Word. Uttered.

Goel corrected Lynam at every juncture, and Lynam continued to ask Goel about events at which he had not been, and documents that he had not read, all of which resulted in a laborious session for everyone in that courtroom.

Jurors started to lose interest around midday; one looked like she had fallen asleep, but lifted her hands away from her eyes after a few minutes. Reporters strained their heads around every few minutes, hoping that 15 minutes had passed since they last glanced up at the clock, only to find it had been less than five.

The minute Lynam made a vague reference to a date or mis-said a word, Goel would jump on him immediately.

Lynam said March 25th accidentally; Goel would declare — “The 26th.” Lynam referred to Goel getting information from the Investor Relations department at Intel — Goel wouldn’t have it. It was an individual within that department, he reinforced a dozen times before finally, Lynam submitted and said he would drop “department” from the question.

At one point, Lynam basically begged Goel just to answer his question after having gone round and round in circles over one small detail: “Please Mr. Goel, just answer the question,” he pleaded.

More updates to come this afternoon.

