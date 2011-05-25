Check Out The Amazing New Features In Windows Phone 7 "Mango"

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

10:03 “Today, people communicate in lots of rich ways”

“People shouldn’t have to hunt and peck to try and communicate and share.”

Mango is a people-centric approach to communications.

10:04 Improved home screen, new call history, better live tile integration

Social networking notifications pushed into live-tiles.

It all revolves around the People Hub, which includes Facebook, Xbox Live, and we’ve added Twitter and LinkedIn as well

You won’t have to go to separate applications.

10:05 A friend’s status message is now integrated with their contact card.

Pictures are also integrated into the contact card, across variety of social networks.

Visual voicemail will be a part of Mango.

10:06 “Groups” will help you mirror your real social life. “New York City” group could include your friends here. It’s easy to see what people are doing just in this group via Live Tiles. See a filter of your social networks but just from this group.

10:08 We will integrate Windows Live Messenger and Facebook Chat out of the box.

New word suggestions will appear (a la Android) when you’re typing inside the keyboard.

Pin a group to your home screen, where you can aggregate notifications and updates from a specific group.

10:09 Like in WebOS, you can switch inside of a conversation between different chat protocols.

10:11 Adding enterprise features like Information Rights Mgmt. You can protect messages, disable people from forwarding certain messages.

“When you receive a calendar invitation in an email, it will automatically check to see if you’re busy.”

You can also integrate Facebook calendars into your standard calendar.

10:12 Focusing on communicating wen your phone is out of reach. When a text comes in, it will announce the text to you. Say “Read It” to hear the message. You can use commands to respond via your voice and have it transpose it to text.

10:14 Support for communicating with TVs and other devices. Automatic picture tagging of your friends so contacts get tagged.

10:15 Secondary focus (first was “People”) is applications

Multitasking that balances performance and battery life. New types of applications. Other smartphones have “silo” applications that act on their own.

They should integrate more into the total phone experience.

You shouldn’t have to launch an application see what’s going on inside of it. All WP7 hubs are updated. We have new versions of everything within the Office suite.

10:18 “Upload to Facebook” built into core experience of WP7. Automatic face-detection will help you share to all your different social networks.

Office 365 and SkyDrive are now integrated completely into the operating system. If anyone’s been making changes to a file in the cloud, you open up the most recent version when you tap it.

Highlighting cells and sums are now supported, just like in the desktop app.

10:19 Xbox Live hub is completely redesigned for Mango. We’ll keep a consistent approach where games work no matter what Windows Phone hardware you’re on.

There’s now a fast-app resume when you have to respond to a text, etc, and want to return to a game quickly.

By holding down the back button, you can swipe between open applications.

Tons of new Avatar add-ons for Xbox Live. Onboard Avatar editor. We’re still the only phone that has Xbox Live integration.

10:22 “We worked on an app with British airways. We wanted to build-in flight notifications and status into Live Tiles. All via push.”

The British Airways app look amazing. There’s a cool 3D graphics-integrated seat picker.

Pin your boarding pass to your desktop via a tile on your home screen. Pretty cool.

“App Shortcutting” from home screen will bring you just where you need to be inside the app.

10:25 IE9 is coming to WP7 with hardware acceleration and HTML 5 support.

IE9 on Mango is “exactly the same” as the desktop version of IE9. Great for web developers.

10:28 Location, voice, typing, and vision all integrated in Bing Search via the phone.

Showing a HTML 5 Speed Test on Torch, iPhone 6, and Droid Charge. Who will finish first? We’ve seen this demo before.

10:29 26 frames per second in HTML on the Windows Phone. Android is almost done. iPhone hasn’t started. Blackberry is going at 3 frames per second.

10:30 Suggestions from Bing as you’re typing. “Quick Cards” will bring you mobile-optimised info screens.

IE9 can do a direct hand-off to your IMDB app using “App Shortcut” directly into the part of the app that you want.

If you search for a restaurant in Bing, you’ll see a Quick Card with all the info you need about it from reviews sites (Yelp, etc), maps, and other context.

10:32 “Local Scout” in Mango brings neighborhoods and stuff to do. You can now see indoor maps of malls and other public locations.

A mall directory built into Bing. “Local Scout” combines events with venues. All on a “Quick Card.” Bringing together the web’s information and bringing it together in Quick Cards. Less searching.

“Bing Vision” is like Google Goggles. Does QR codes, bar codes, it will bring you to a Quick Card for the item and show you ratings, prices, bring you straight into Kindle app, Best Buy app, etc. App Shortcuts takes you straight to the item description in the Kindle Store or shopping app.

Mango is available in “the Fall” via free upgrade. You’ll need to plug into your PC to download the new software.

500 new features coming, but they’re not talking about them now.

Over 18,000 applications in the Windows Live Marketplace right now. Mango developer tools available today.

Skype app coming soon!

Mango will support new operators around the world in more languages, countries.

Our handset partners Samsung, LG, and HTC will all be producing Mango phones and 4G Phones

New partners Acer, Fujitsu, and ZTE will be producing Windows Phones.

Our partnership with Nokia brings scale to the ecosystem, since they sold 100 million smartphones in last year.

“Mango will be on the first Nokia WP7 phones, and they’re already running in our labs today.”

