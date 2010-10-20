Live From New York...It's Pivot!

Pivot is the only marketing conference for brand marketers that seeks to understand the style, attitudes, technologies, and preferences of the 18-34 year-old consumer. Learn what motivates young consumers to make brand choices. Adopt the language that resonates with them. Engage in the experience of social marketing. Reach the always-on consumer!

Last night, Arianna Huffington‘s keynote finished to a standing ovation. On top of challenging us all to “not sleep with our mobile phones”, she also catalyzed a thought-provoking conversation on the changing media, quoting both Heraclitus “You could not step twice into the same river” and will.i.am “We used to consume the news sitting on the couch, the next generation consumes news galloping on a horse.”

This evening, catch Douglas Rushoff‘s Closing Keynote: Branding Doesn’t Work! So Now What? If you are unable to attend Pivot live, join us online. We will be capturing each session and speaker!



