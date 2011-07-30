Live From New York! The Beet.TV Video Leadership Series (Recorded Earlier)

Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comBeet.TV Video Leadership Series
Finding the Value Equation for Video: Creativity vs. Data vs. Scale
Presented by Aol Video
From 2:00 – 3:15 EDT
Featuring:
Seraj Bharwani, Chief Analytics Officer, Visible Measures
Jordan Bitterman, SVP, Media and Social Practice Lead, Digitas
Ran Harnevo, SVP, AOL Video
Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer, Tremor Video
Molly Sugarman, Director of Digital Media Innovation, Horizon Media
Lisa Valentino, VP of Digital Sales, ESPN
David Kaplan, Staff Reporter, paidContent, Moderator
Andy Plesser, Executive Producer, Beet.TV, Moderator
Follow today’s show on Twitter using #beetshow and follow Beet.TV at @beet_tv
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.