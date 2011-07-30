Live From New York! The Beet.TV Video Leadership Series (Recorded Earlier)

Andy Plesser


Watch live streaming video from beet_tv at livestream.comBeet.TV Video Leadership Series

Finding the Value Equation for Video: Creativity vs. Data vs. Scale

Presented by Aol Video

From 2:00 – 3:15 EDT

Featuring:

Seraj Bharwani, Chief Analytics Officer, Visible Measures

Jordan Bitterman, SVP, Media and Social Practice Lead, Digitas

Ran Harnevo, SVP, AOL Video

Jason Krebs, Chief Media Officer, Tremor Video

Molly Sugarman, Director of Digital Media Innovation, Horizon Media

Lisa Valentino, VP of Digital Sales, ESPN

David Kaplan, Staff Reporter, paidContent, Moderator

Andy Plesser, Executive Producer, Beet.TV, Moderator

 

Follow today’s show on Twitter using #beetshow and follow Beet.TV at @beet_tv

 

