A behind-the-scenes look at Saturday Night Live -- the comedy institution created by a 'strange Canadian'

“Live From New York!” explores the show’s early years and follows its evolution from a cult comedy show into a cultural phenomenon. Archival footage is paired with stolen moments and exclusive commentary from “SNL” legends, journalists, hosts, and crew members influenced by the comedy giant.

Video courtesy of BehindTheLine

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.