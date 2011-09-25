LIVE FROM NEW YORK! Here Are The 10 Best "Saturday Night Live" Season Premiere Moments

“Saturday Night Live” is back tonight, and it’s coming out swinging with repeat-host extraordinaire Alec Baldwin.
Episode one always seems to set the tone for the season at large — and lucky for “SNL,” the election cycle is heating up.
It’s likely we’re going to see a lot more of Michele Bachmann interpretations from Kristen Wiig (whose star, interestingly, has risen roughly in tandem with Bachmann’s).
We’re also not going to have to do any meeting and greeting of new cast members — the players remain the same as last year.
Here’s what they have to stack up to — the greatest gutbusting moments in “SNL” season-premiere history.
October 1, 2005: Kanye West reunites with Mike Myers post-telethon outburst on the Season 31 opener.
September 26, 2006: New cast-member Jenny Slate drops the F-bomb during a skit on Season 35 premiere.
September 13, 2008: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler open Season 34 with a skit as Sarah Palin and Hillary Clinton.
September 25, 2010: Poehler returns to open Season 36 with a cameo-filled opening monologue and sketch.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.