LIVE from IGNITION: Arianna Huffington Goes One On One With Henry Blodget

IGNITION: The Future Of Media is under way at the Time Warner centre in New York. We finish today with the keynote speaker Arianna Huffington, as interviewed by our very own Henry Blodget.

Live blog starts here:

4:45 – HB: Will the HuffPo be bigger than the WSJ?

AH: This conversation is just another demonstration of which one of you guys have the biggest d*ck… I don’t see this as a zero sum game. Years from now the WSJ will be flourishing, the HuffPo will be flourishing…

4:48 – AH: Maybe if Lehman Brothers was Lehman Brothers and Sister it would still be around.

4:49 [On being once a conservative pundit]: The private sector was not solving social issues. [But] the HuffPo is beyond left and right… We don’t have left / right distinctions…

4:50 – HB: Are you seriously saying the HuffPo is not a left publication?

AH: The Huffington Post is beyond a left and right publication.

4:53 – AH: We have over 6,000 bloggers – if you make a mistake you have 24 hours to correct it and apologise or your password is withdrawn.

4:54 – AH: Glenn Beck is pure and unadulterated fantasy… it’s Dadaism… and its successful. FOX News is not news and its much easier to be profitable it you’re not news.

4:57 – AH: We are a very vibrant site about everything, whether its politics… or divorce.

4:59 – AH: [quoting] People used to consume news sitting on a couch.. now they consume news while galloping on a horse…

5:00 – AH: We do invest a lot in an environment that does not encourage freaks. The future will be hybrid. The NYT will do more things [that we do]… We see the future as this kind of convergence. The best of traditional media and the best of new media.

5:02 – AH: As long as you acknowledge the fair use rules… we get hundred of requests to link to sites every day… more and more sites are doing aggregation… We can give our users great content from everywhere.

5:03 – HB: On the Daily Beast and Newsweek merger, Daily Beast has said they will steam by you one day…

AH: Tina and I knew each other when she was at Oxford and I was at Cambridge… I think Tina is a phenomenally talented editor… The idea that you can’t have two women running sites like the Daily Beast and Huff Po is very troubling… Somehow you never hear that about male editors. Did anyone used to think the editors of Newsweek and Time must be very jealous of each other?

5:05 – HB: Did you want to buy Newsweek?

AH: We are not in the print business… We have our business model. We see ourselves as the internet newspaper. Our model is to keep adding sections…more hiring of young reporters…this is the place to be heard and talk back.

5:06 – HB: Are you going to be global? How big will you get?

Audience: Are you going to run for president?

AH: I wasn’t born here, so you’re safe.

5:08 – AH: The point Jon Stewart made [at the Rally to Restore Sanity] was that the media needs to do a better job of putting a magnifying glass on what is working…

5:10 – HB: Is Jon Stewart going to run for president?

AH: He said “we don’t operate…in that realm.” People trust him because he is a truth teller… He so often takes on Obama or Democrats in Congress… I have no idea [whether he will run] and I very much doubt it.

