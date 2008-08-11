Live, From Aspen: Craig Newmark, Google's Marissa Mayer And Other Big Brains Talking About Technology, Media

We hear that Aspen is lovely this time of year. We also hear that the Aspen Institute‘s annual Media and Democracy conference is pretty interesting stuff — lots of bold-faced names batting around big ideas about, well, Media and Democracy.



We’d love to be there, but since we can’t, we’ll probably drop in on this live stream, provided by GroundReport and Mogulus, from time to time. The video quality is quite good; our only complaint is that it’s tough to figure out who’s going to be talking about what during the three-day conference, which runs through Tuesday.

