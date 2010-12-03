RUSSIA AND QATAR TO HOST 2018 AND 2022 WORLD CUPS

Photo: FIFA.com

Russia and Qatar have been selected to host the next two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.England had been considered a favourite for the 2018 tournament, but was knocked out in the first round of voting, possibly in response to scathing accusations of FIFA corruption that were published in the British press this week.



Meanwhile, Qatar will become the first Middle Eastern nation to host the Cup. The beat out a U.S. bid that was personally delivered by former President Bill Clinton.

Highlights from our live coverage of the announcement are below.

* * *

10:50: An amusing postscript from the Guardian live blog:

“I have an inbox full of emails reacting to that result (and some rightly pointing out that the USSR has recently been disbanded and the 2012 Euro Championships are in Ukraine and Poland).”

10:43: And the 2022 winner is….

QATAR!

10:35: And the 2018 winner is ….

RUSSIA! In a stunning upset.

The 2022 winner be announced shortly.

10:31: Sepp Blatter at the Platform!

LATEST rumours:

AP confirms England was eliminated.

ANNOUNCEMENT IS STARTING!



AL Jazeera reports Qatar has won 2022?

England lost in 1st Round of voting.

PREVIOUS UPDATES:

Everyone filing into the hall. “Grim” faces on the England delegation.

SI soccer writer Grant Wahl tweets: “Qatari delegation members getting handshakes & some hugs from FIFA voters. Hmmmmm….”

The Telegraph reports that the announcement is delayed as officials are still voting on 2018.

EARLIER:

We’re just moments away from the announcement of the host countries for the next two World Cups.

The 2018 tournament will be held in Europe, where England, Iberia (Spain/Portugal), Russia, and the Netherlands/Belgium joint bid are in the running.

For 2022, the United States, Korea, Japan, Australia, and Qatar are vying to play hosts to the world.

Check out the bid presentations at FIFA.com.

