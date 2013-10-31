LIVE: Facebook's Q3 Earnings

Facebook just delivered strong earnings and the market is reacting.

The stock is up 15% in after-hours trading after Facebook beat on the top and bottom line, posting healthy growth.

EPS was $US0.25 versus expectations of $US0.19. Revenue was $US2.02 billion versus expectations of $US1.91 billion.

Monthly active mobile users was up 45% on a year-over-year basis, and mobile ad revenue was up 49%. Half of its ad revenue is now mobile.

Analysts are expecting:

Earnings per share: 19 cents

Revenues: $US1.91 billion

Facebook stock had been trading around $US49 all day, down from a recent high of $US54.22 but up 50% since July.

Some analysts have price targets of $US65 for Facebook.

ComScore says mobile visits to Facebook grew in the quarter. Mobile users, and mobile revenue, are the key drivers of Facebook revenue over all.

Other issues we’ll be watching and listening for:

Instagram: The company just launched ads on the photo sharing platform. Will it affect revenue guidance?

The company just launched ads on the photo sharing platform. Will it affect revenue guidance? Video ads: Facebook keeps delaying the launch of these auto-play spots that are reportedly coming with a hefty price tag in the millions.

Facebook keeps delaying the launch of these auto-play spots that are reportedly coming with a hefty price tag in the millions. Mobile app install ads: Facebook has made a big deal of the success of these ad units which urge people to download stuff onto their phones. Will we get new numbers?

Facebook has made a big deal of the success of these ad units which urge people to download stuff onto their phones. Will we get new numbers? Forrester: The research group put out a much-criticised report this week. We’ll see if CEO Mark Zuckerberg or COO Sheryl Sandberg feel stung enough by it to make some anti-Forrester zingers.

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

