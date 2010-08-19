Facebook's Location-Based Product Announcement

Chris Cox speaks to reporters after the conference

Photo: Dianne de Guzman / SAI

Facebook announced their long-awaited location-based product – a check-in service that allows Facebook users to announce their location to their live stream, as well as tag friends who are at the location with you.The service is called “Places” and is touted as pairing locations with memories on your wall. The new service also places you on the feed for a separate business page for the location that you’re checking into.



As users place their location on their page, notifications will appear if any of your friends are nearby and have also checked in, allowing users to meet up if they choose.

Check-ins at questionable places can be flagged by users and taken down; this is helpful, in case unwanted check-ins (such as at a person’s home) occur. Users can also “opt out” if they do not want to use the service.

The service is extremely similar to Foursquare and although Facebook is allowing check-ins through Foursquare, Gowalla, Yelp, and Booyah, this move by Facebook could be potentially dangerous to these businesses due to the ease of checking in while looking at Facebook on your mobile phone.

Below, we took live notes.



Watch on Facebook Live to chat with other viewersWe’re taking notes from the press conference here as soon as it starts. Anything not in quotes is our paraphrase. We’ve embedded a live stream of the conference below.

LIVE NOTES

Anything not in quotes is our paraphrase.

5:00 – We’ve just settled into the press room now.

5:11 – Mark Zuckerberg is making his rounds as setup continues for the conference.

5:19 – The room looks close to capacity and seats are in high demand. We’re hoping this will get going shortly.

5:23 – Zuckerberg takes the stage.

5:24 – MZ: “We develop things and when we feel that they’re ready to go, we unroll them out.”

5:25 – MZ is telling a story about showing off the latest feature to his gf at a Menlo Park restaurant and figured the product is ready to go.

5:26 – Zuckerberg is leaving the stage to let the developers talk and they are showing a video they put together.

5:27 – The new feature will allow people to check in at places and also see who else is nearby and push the notification to your phone.

5:30 – The brand new Facebook app will be released tonight.

5:31 – Each place will have a news feed that you can see when you check in. You can see who amongst your friends has been at that same location.

5:32 – As you check in, you’ll see your update added onto the page for that place.

5:35 – Users will also be able to tag friends as they check in to each place, which will appear on each party’s wall.

5:36 – Tagging will allow users to check in other friend through tagging for “those who don’t have an iPhone” or other smartphones.

5:37 – The features look slick and it’s a nice integrated map that appears on your wall.

5:37 – The default for the check-ins will be that they are shown to friends only.

5:39 – You can only tag your friends, you can remove tags and you can disable the feature if you wish.

5:40 – Now we’re discussing the API, which will be available tomorrow.

5:41 – Gowalla has just been introduced as a part of the Facebook launch and have taken the stage.

5:42 – You can attach photos to your check-in and place them into your feed, along with Gowalla stamps which will also appear on your feed.

5:43 – Foursquare is also representing here and have taken the stage.

5:44 – “Location is at the core of our DNA.”

5:46 – “Check in is really at the core of all this and what e build upon this is really critical. We’ll stay on top of our platform and make it a better experience for our users.” Also, they’ll be adding information to the Foursquare system and come up with recommendations for places that you are nearby.

5:47 – Yelp is also on hand to talk about check-in

5:48 – Check-ins have been “amazingly successful” for Yelp.

5:48 – Users will be able to see photos and information on the business that you’re visiting and place it on your wall.

5:49 – Booyah is also here and representing at the conference.

5:50 – The client app for Booyah will allow your check-ins to be placed on your feed as well. The app has no release date yet.

5:50 – Chris Cox has taken the stage.

5:52 – CC is talking about sociology and the idea of the “third place.” It’s the places we go where we “share our lives” other than our home and work. The bar, the library, a restaurant, etc.

5:54 – The “goal” of the product is to keep the “third place” alive and well, instead of in front of the TV at home.

5:55 – “When we started Facebook, we had the idea that we’d be sharing stories in real time” and that everyone would be able to react to those stories. Now, these stories will be tied to locations.

5:57 – Q&A is starting with Mark Zuckerberg, Chris Cox and a few of the developers.

5:59 – Users will be able to flag a place if they want it to be removed by Facebook, such as check-ins at your home!

6:01 – The app will be unrolled tomorrow in the US and visible to the web. If you’re not in the US, you can’t check-in, but you can still see other friends who are checking-in.

6:03 – The plans are to add this to Android and BlackBerry but there is no current timeline for when the apps will be released for them.

6:05 – The “tagging” portion is what makes the Places product “unique” says Zuckerberg. OK.

6:07 – Businesses will also be able to edit their own business page, using a link at the bottom of the page and verifying ownership.

6:08 – “There are a lot of interesting sociological issues” and that contributes to why some people want to work here, says Zuckerberg.

6:09 – Zuckerberg says Facebook tradition for launches is to have the team strike the gong. There it goes.

6:11 – Now they are flipping the “Launch Switch” to go live. And the conference is officially over!

