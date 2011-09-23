Mark Zuckerberg Rolls Out Big Changes For Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg just finished unveiling a bunch of new updates to Facebook at the company’s F8 developer’s conference in San Francisco.



The two big pieces of news are Facebook called Timeline, which is basically a reverse-chronological layout of all your pictures and posts, and a new class of music, video, and news apps, as expected.

Some of the anticipated announcements that DID NOT happen include mobile apps, a payment system

Here’s the live blog:

10:15 PT: Hilarious — there’s an impostor on stage. Andy Samberg from Saturday Night Live.

We expanded to the point that we just stopped counting you guys.

“User engagement is when Charlie Sheen gets married…he uses lots of drugs.”

“You take a crazy big number two — don’t share it with your friends — that’s for Twitter.”

Zuckerberg’s law. Or you can hang out with girls — totally great options.

New setting: I’m Not Really Friends With These People.

New feature: The Slow-Poke. Takes 24 hours to reach the person you sent it to, allows you to sober up, consider.

10:21: Mark walks out. “Andy? What are you doing?” They argue. “No, I’m Mark Zuckerberg.”

Andy: “Hey, loan me a billion dollars?”

Mark: “Is that for weed again?”

Andy: “I’ve got glaucoma!”

Good clowning.

The gathering of the bergs. Samberg is imitating Jesse Eisenberg. “This whole thing is so meta, it’s almost Kafkaesque.”

Now he’s inventing Mark Wahlberg. “Nice to meet you. Say hi to your mum.”

10:23: OK. The real keynote is beginning now.

Last 5 years was all about getting people connected.

First time ever last week: 500 million people used Facebook in a single day.

Start by talking about heart of Facebook experience — the profile. “People feel an intense ownership of their profile.”

Zuck is showing off his very first profile:

Mark Zuckerberg’s first profile.

People loved this product — first place people felt safe expressing their real selves.

Most conversations in real life discuss all kinds of things. You could go down to bottom of wall to see more stuff, but who wants to do that? All stories you’ve shared over time fall off a cliff and disappear.

Wall was first five minutes of your conversation. Stream was next 15. Now I want to show you the next few hours. Heart of your FB experience, completely rethought from ground up.

First thing to show: working on it all year, it’s called Timeline. “It’s the story of your life.”

Three pieces: all your stories, all your apps, new ways to express who you are. Cool new layout with cover photo.

Example. Goes all the way back to his birth in 1984. Here’s a screenshot:

Showing it on a mobile device. Pretty cool — you can scroll backwards through all your images by year:

Starts summarizing. Lays out pictures in side by side columns. Timeline decides what to hide and show automatically.

Can look at different views, like Photos timeline view.

Now the big news that we’ve been waiting for: apps on your timeline. This is probably where the music and video sharing is going to show up.

Add apps in all the same ways you’ve discovered apps before. Can look at friends’ timelines. Click on app, get permission screen. Redesigned: the reason you’re adding apps is to add them to your timeline.

[Nope — no new apps announced. Yet.]

One more big piece: express who you are. Tell your story online.

Big colour photo up top — not your profile pic, different. “Great way to learn about who a person is without having to read anything you like.” Can change often, lot of people internally have been changing every day. “Another cool Beast photo.”

First photo he took with Priscilla. Click it, it blows up, features as major event. You have complete control — what’s there, who sees everything.

Now they’re showing a video, which gives us time for recap.

Basically, all they’ve shown so far is a new layout. It’s a really different new layout…but nothing spectacular.

In order to make this work, we had to invent a completely new class of apps.

Next version of OpenGraph. Last year, introduced it as map of all relationships in world, connections in world. Add anything you want to map, connect to it by liking it. Connect to order of magnitude more things than you could before.

This year, connect to anything you want in any WAY you want. Don’t have to like a book. Can just read a book.

Not just nouns, verbs.

People have things they want to share, but they don’t want to annoy their friends by putting boring stuff in their news feeds. Ticker, light weight stream of everything that’s going by you. Won’t feel annoyed by friend if lightweight activity shows up there.

So what kind of apps? Some are naturally social, like communications and games. Other side are things like health care and finance that are really private.

This OpenGraph, expanding set of industries.

First: everything to do with media. Music, movies, tv, books, news, all naturally social. Great OpenGraph apps in this category.

Next: lifestyle apps.

“Rethink a lot of industries.”

First type of app helping you fill out your timeline. Second, helping you discover new things from your Friends.

Three ways: frictionless experiences, realtime serendipity, and finding patterns in your friends’ activities.

Now, can add app without EVER seeing anything on your timeline again. No more prompts unless you want them. Connecting your app and the Timeline together.

SPOTIFY. Showing exactly what it’s going to do with your timeline. No surprises.

As soon as we light this up, all these dots connected. Will find out lot of things your friends are doing now. Real-time serendipity. I can see what friends are doing live, as I listen to songs, in my ticker.

If one of my friends listens to new song, see it in your ticker. Hover over it, Play it in Spotify. (This feature was accidentally exposed last night.) Amazing how much music you can discover from your friends.

Note: Mark Zuckerberg is “a pretty big Green Day fan.”

He’s demoing how to play songs with a friend — noted it’s the 20th anniversary of Nirvana’s “Nevermind.” (Making us all feel old.)

Being able to click on a song and being able to play it is great, but knowing that you helped a friend discover new music — that’s awesome.

We’ve worked a lot of partners on this. These companies realise that the key to making music work isn’t by blocking what people want to play. It’s about helping everybody discover more music.

Developers are going to “rethink the whole music industry.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is coming on stage now.

He liked Facebook way back when, but it could have been better with one thing: music. (Sorry Mark.)

We used to go to friends’ houses and browse record collections. But can’t do that digitally.

We knew service had to be free, drawing users away from piracy. Helping people to listen to even more music.

800 million people is a way to get music out there.

“Let’s light up the world with music.”

Not just Spotify. More than a dozen developers have built music apps….All the suspected characters are there, Rhapsody, Mog, Rdio, Vevo, Deezer, iHeartRadio, others.

Now, we’re moving into movies.

Notice on timeline that four of your friends have watched Johnny Depp movies lately.

Here’s the Hulu app on the new Facebook timeline:

Having all this content in your timeline opens all kinds of new advertising models. These companies are not just rethinking content with your friends, they’re rethinking entire industries.

Here comes Reed Hastings to talk about what Netflix is doing with Facebook.

Recommendations have never worked so well — they don’t get me to watch. I’ve had “Breaking Bad” recommended to me via Facebook many times, but never watched it.

But I see when a friend recommends it on FB — I actually watched it. Aha moment.

“As a partner company, we were a little suspicious” when FB approached us. Didn’t want to share all that information with Facebook.

“What is success for you?” Zuck asked.

“I want to grow X.”

Zuck said “we want you to grow 2X.”

Basically, if partners grow fast via Facebook, that’s better for Facebook. It’s a classic platform play.

BUT: Netflix-Facebook integration is coming everywhere but the United States. There’s a privacy law here that makes it a problem. A new law is passing its way through Congress, if it passes, Netflix-Facebook integration will be in all of Netflix’s 45 companies. (Hastings announced this in Netflix’s last earnings call.)

Zuck is back. Video partners; Netflix, Flixster, Hulu, many others.

Now, we’re getting to social news apps.

Yahoo News — “by far the largest news site on the Web.” Make it so you can discover more news stories through your friends.

But sometimes, you don’t want to wait to read news. That’s what ticker is for — Chris has read story X on The Daily, shows up in ticker.

News Corp is releasing The Daily Web app ONLY through Facebook.

More than a dozen news apps — Digg, Guardian, USA Today, Flipboard, Yahoo, Wetpaitn, The Economist, Slate, Gizmodo, quite a few others.

Games have been killing it. OpenGraph is going to help users discover even more games.

OK, we’ve seen this — they showed this about a month ago.

Last category of apps — lifestyle apps. Keep track of what you’re doing.

Showing the iPhone’s Nike+ app. Shows that you’re going for a run, say who you’re with, then uses GPS to track you. Now can post to your timeline.

That’s it for Zuck now. CTO Bret Taylor is on stage talking about how developers can work with the new platform.

He’s demoing how to create radio stations with IHeartRadio — you can create custom radio stations for events like your graduation. That information is all exchanged through the SocialGraph API. This lets IHeartRadio figure out patterns — five people listened to a particular song, or artist.

So, if you’re doing a fashion app, you could have users include all purchases they’ve made.

Also want to let developers create the most beautiful apps possible. Aggregations are combination of a query — artists sorted by frequency — and layout styles, like graph or grid. Launching six layout styles.

Takeaway: lots of flexibility for developers.

F8 is a developer conference, so we’re probably going to get pretty deep into the weeds here.

Can put an “add to timeline” app — on all platforms. Web, mobile Web, iPhone, Android, Facebook.

Mobile is huge part of FB experience — 350m people use mobile Facebook a month.

Now the big thing for app developers: discovery. You shouldn’t need a degree in computer science just to get people to discover your apps. OpenGraph will help — make a great compelling app and people will use it.

New technology called Graph Rank. Figures out what activity is most interesting to users — what do I want to see when I look at news feed first thing in the morning. It’s designed to work for any app. Smart enough to know that a song I listened to this morning is way less important than the playlist I spent 6 hours making last night.

With no special info about music.

GraphRank is not a global score — personalised view of each user’s interest, and their friends’ interest. The higher an app’s GraphRank, the more likely it’ll show up in a friend’s feed.

This lets developers see “this thing my app does is useful” versus “this other thing is annoying the heck out of people.” Can tweak their apps based on this data.

That’s it for Bret Taylor.

Next up is Chris Cox, VP of product management, who will talk about how timeline was developed.

Summarizing is a natural thing we like to do.

What would one person’s life look like on one page? (It’s basically like the old scrapbook idea….taken digital.)

So here’s an annual report for one person’s life from 2005. Where did you go, what did you see, read, eat? What other random stuff happened that year.

OK, we get it. The Timeline is really cool, lets you show your whole life.

And this artist, Nicholas Felton, inspired it. This feels like Facebook is filling time to me….

Facebook saw this, said “we have to hire this guy.” Felton and his partner moved to Palo Alto.

Before that, had hired another New Yorker named Sam Lessin. On his first day, declared “Facebook Profile in its current incarnation is the single biggest lost opportunity in the history of human storytelling.” He printed profile out, taped it together, to remind us how much history was falling off.

So all this is why Facebook introduced Timeline. It’s like all your life in a box, but you don’t have to spread it out on the floor. Where’d you grow up? Where’d you go to school? Who are your best friends? Do we know anybody in common? What’s the most amazing place you’ve ever been? And on and on and on.

The amazing thing when you switch from the current profile to the new timeline is just how much you forgot was there.

(FWIW, this reminds me of stuff Microsoft Research was talking about 10 years ago — how computers can be a storehouse of memory. Facebook is capitalising on that idea now.)

“We’re a culture of builders. Let’s go make something awesome.”

OK, Zuck is back. “So that’s what we have for you today. Timeline — story of your life, all of your stories, all of your apps, a completely new way to express yourself. And we have OpenGraph, a new class of apps to help you discover new things through your friends, with frictionless experiences, realtime serendipity, and finding patterns in your friends’ activity.”

“So when is all this going to launch? Timeline — beta period, it starts now. If you’re a developer, can start using it today.”

Music, movies, and TV launching now as well.

Close with a quick story: one company I really looked up to was Intel, Moore’s law. Understood social impact they were having, measured it to a tee. Every two years, amount of transistors would double, understood what amazing new products would be possible, what that meant to society in the world.

We think social connections are the same kind of opportunity.

Looking back 7 years, who’d have thought we’d be here today.

And that is a wrap. Lots of stuff was NOT announced today — no new mobile apps, payment system, or the long-awaited iPad app….

