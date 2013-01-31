Facebook Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, The Stock Drops Anyway

Photo: techcrunch
Facebook reported its Q4 numbers this afternoon. It beat Wall Street analysts’ revenue and profit expectations.
Revenue growth continued to accelerate – grew 40% y/y, up from 32.80% y/y growth last quarter.
Operating margins improved, as well.
Despite the good news, the stock dropped 10% as soon as the numbers came out.
Since then, it’s climbed back some.
At 5PM eastern, Facebook hosted an earnings call to discuss the numbers. We took notes below.
THE NUMBERS:
**EPS: $0.17 versus $0.15 consensus
**Revenues: $1.59 billion versus $1.53 billion consensus
**618 million daily active users.
**Mobile daily active users exceeded desktop daily active users for the first time last quarter.
