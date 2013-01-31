Facebook Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, The Stock Drops Anyway

Photo: techcrunch

Facebook reported its Q4 numbers this afternoon. It beat Wall Street analysts’ revenue and profit expectations.



Revenue growth continued to accelerate – grew 40% y/y, up from 32.80% y/y growth last quarter.

Operating margins improved, as well.

Despite the good news, the stock dropped 10% as soon as the numbers came out.

Since then, it’s climbed back some.

At 5PM eastern, Facebook hosted an earnings call to discuss the numbers. We took notes below.

THE NUMBERS:

**EPS: $0.17 versus $0.15 consensus

**Revenues: $1.59 billion versus $1.53 billion consensus

**618 million daily active users.

**Mobile daily active users exceeded desktop daily active users for the first time last quarter.

